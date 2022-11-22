UrduPoint.com

International Conference On Regional Cooperation On Climate Change In South Asia Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 08:20 PM

International Conference on Regional Cooperation on Climate Change in South Asia concludes

Experts on Tuesday termed climate diplomacy, green energy initiatives and decoupling political differences as the main agents to cope with climate challenges in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Experts on Tuesday termed climate diplomacy, green energy initiatives and decoupling political differences as the main agents to cope with climate challenges in South Asia.

Climate Experts made the remarks while discussing the climate challenges in South Asia during an international conference titled "Regional Cooperation on Climate Change in South Asia" organized here by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Talking to the participant ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that COP 27 produced a reasonable outcome in terms of damage assessment but a lot of work still needed to do.

"South Asian countries need to work together to face Non-traditional challenges and come up with suitable mitigating strategies," he added.

Ambassador Kakakhel said South Asian region was vulnerable to Climate change and UN IPCC reports identified these challenges.

The region is frequented by climate induced calamities still different agreements under the SAARC on Climate had not been implemented due to lack of political will, he said.

Dr. Philipp Johannes Zehmisch from South Asia Institute of the University of Heidelberg said that lack of funds was impacting Pakistan's Climate change performance.

"Climate change is an all-encompassing area from disaster relief to mitigation. It is important for the countries in the region to work on green energy initiatives", he suggested.

Associate Director, TERI, Delhi, India Dr. Shailly Kedia said that decoupling of political differences important to tackle Climate change issue in the region which needed climate diplomacy and its paradigm needed to shift from countries to people.

Director, Governance and Policy, WWF Ali Tauqeer Sheikh said that leadership in the South Asia had the vision to put programs together to deal with climate issues but implementation had not been possible due to lack of adequate resources.

"Climate diplomacy can help in implementation of action plans developed through negotiations between various stakeholders," he said.

The second session of the conference focused on climate financing.

Executive Director for Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change Aisha Khan said that loss and damage fund put forward at COP 27 was very vague and added that external finance was the only requisite to deal with Climate change and address adaptation and mitigation issues. Principle of equity should be respected when countries talk about climate finance, she added.

Another speaker Anam Rathor said that limited climate spending was hindering the fight against climate induced damages in Pakistan and the main issue for developing countries like Pakistan was how to get access to international climate fund and get adequate support from it.

The third session focused on a transition towards a greener economy where Advisor, Ministry of Planning Pakistan Imran Khalid said that negotiations at COP 27 had allowed the Global North to continue its emissions without much consequence.

"There is inequity and inequality built into the system need to be addressed to deal with issues of Climate change at the global stage" he said.

Dr. Rezaur Rahman from institute of Water and Flood Management said that the South Asian region was suffering from many crises, but every crisis could become an opportunity if there was a reset to traditional development models.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood in his concluding remarks said that sustainable development for economic growth should keep focus on environmental protection in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Islamabad United Nations Flood Water Civil Society Heidelberg Imran Khalid Colombian Peso From Asia

Recent Stories

Kaira hails best services of Minhas for humanity

Kaira hails best services of Minhas for humanity

34 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to restore sports activities i ..

Punjab govt decides to restore sports activities in colleges

37 seconds ago
 Biden Invites 49 African Countries' Leaders to US- ..

Biden Invites 49 African Countries' Leaders to US-Africa Summit - White House

39 seconds ago
 FJWU symposium terms Climate Change a security ris ..

FJWU symposium terms Climate Change a security risk

23 minutes ago
 Registration of votes facility extended to assista ..

Registration of votes facility extended to assistant registration offices

23 minutes ago
 Mayor announces Rs 1.5 mln for renovation, constru ..

Mayor announces Rs 1.5 mln for renovation, construction in Spin Jumat

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.