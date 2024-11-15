Open Menu

International Conference On 'Sustainable Business Development' Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The second international conference on 'Sustainable Business Development 2024', hosted by Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School, concluded at the University of Sargodha on Friday.

The two-day event featured a total of 74 research papers presented in six technical sessions focusing on sustainable business practices, economic growth, environmental challenges, and modern business models.

The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Saed Akbar, Dean of school of Management, University of Bradford UK, Prof. Dr. Farooq Anwar Bajwa, Rector Noor International University, Dr. Irfan Saleem from Bradford University UK, Dr. Usman Mustafa, Dr. Ijaz Sandhu, Director ORIC UoS Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal and Prof. Dr. Irfan Shahzad, Director Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School.

The guest speakers lauded the university's efforts in advancing sustainable development and acknowledged the importance of such conferences in achieving sustainability goals. They stressed the critical role of educational institutions in advancing sustainable development and highlighted the University of Sargodha’s commitment to this global goal stating that sustainable development is not merely an academic concept but a fundamental approach to securing our future.

While sharing the conference report, Prof. Dr. Irfan Shahzad shared that the conference received over 100 research paper submissions from national and international scholars, including those from Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and China. The conference addressed various topics, including leadership and sustainability, financial performance and sustainability, sustainable HRM, technology and innovation in sustainability, socio-environmental impacts of business, intellectual capital and sustainability, human capital and organizational behavior, and socio-cultural factors.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Saed Akbar and Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal distributed souvenirs, certificates among the participants.

