International Conference On "Technical Textiles (ICTT) 2020 Conference On February 18-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad will organize a two-day international conference on "Technical Textiles (ICTT) 2020 here on Tuesday and Wednesday, (February 18-19).

University spokesman said here on Monday that all necessary arrangements have been completed to organize the conference in a most befitting manner.