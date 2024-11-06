International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The international conference on "Trends and Research in Chemistry ” under the aegis of Department of Chemistry of the University of education (UE) Lahore began, here on Wednesday.

The conference was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by Prof. Dr. Amir Azam Khan, Vice Chancellor of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT), who attended as the chief guest. Prof. Khan highlighted the transformative role of chemistry in modern science, emphasizing its impact on global issues such as environmental sustainability, healthcare innovations, and energy solutions. He urged participants to pursue collaborative research to drive meaningful progress. Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Lahore, presided over the opening ceremony. In his address, he commended the Department of Chemistry for organizing the event, underscoring the university’s commitment to promoting research and knowledge-sharing. “This conference embodies our dedication to fostering a collaborative environment where pioneering research can thrive,” he stated.

Chairperson of the Chemistry Department Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman welcomed the participants and highlighted the objectives of the Conference.

The conference featured an array of sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, covering cutting-edge topics and the latest trends in chemistry. Researchers shared their insights on sustainable practices, advanced materials, and innovative chemical applications, paving the way for future breakthroughs. Chairperson of the Zoology Department Prof. Dr. Shagufta Andleeb, faculty members, students, staff and individuals from various sectors attended the conference.

The conference is set to feature distinguished speakers and researchers from around the world. The event will include 9 plenary speakers offering insights into global trends, 10 keynote speakers presenting on critical topics, and 34 invited speakers sharing their expertise. Additionally, 70 selected oral presenters will discuss diverse research innovations, while 60 poster presenters showcase their visual research through interactive sessions, making this conference a significant platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.