International conference on urban horticulture concludes at Pir Mhr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

(@FahadShabbir)

A two days international Conference on "Urban Horticulture: Local Prospects and Global Scenario" concluded at Pir Mhr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A two days international Conference on "Urban Horticulture: Local Prospects and Global Scenario" concluded at Pir Mhr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Monday.

Global experts on Urban Horticulture from USA, Malaysia, Egypt, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and various national organizations from Pakistan participated and shared their knowledge.

Vice Chancellor, Arid Agriculture University Prof. Dr Qamar Uz Zaman, on the occasion, encouraged the students and faculty members to take this event as a learning platform and benefit from the experience of national and international experts.

Addressing the event, Chairman Department of Horticulture, Prof.

Dr Rana Azam Khan emphasised the importance of urban horticulture in the country and said Pakistan faced massive shift in urbanization that caused high demand for basic food and services.

Urban Horticulture was important due to the rise in inflation rate which impacted economy, environment and food security, he added.

Dr Azam noted that increased urban population minimised the peri-urban areas which had put enormous pressure on rural land for the production of vegetables.

The participants gave insight on the issues pertaining to the development of urban horticulture industry, when resolved may result to secure a safer food security system, agri-tourism, health nutrition and efficient use of resources.