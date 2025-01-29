International Conference On Water Security, Climate Change Begins At UET
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM
A two-day International Conference on Water Security and Climate Change (ICWSCC) 2025 inaugurated at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A two-day International Conference on Water Security and Climate Change (ICWSCC) 2025 inaugurated at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Wednesday.
The event was hosted by Center of Excellence in Water Resource Engineering (CEWRE) UET Lahore, USPCAS-W at MUET Jamshoro and sponsored by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.
The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellor of UET Lahore, who graced the event as the chief guest. The conference brought together distinguished national and international speakers to share their expertise on a wide range of topics, including the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in water security, climate change and water resource management, flood and drought management, integrated water resource management, technological and innovative solutions, policy and governance, risk management, social and economic dimensions, the water-energy-food nexus, disaster management and resilience, and specialized focus areas.
The conference saw active participation from Deans of various faculties, Heads of teaching departments, and guest speakers from renowned institutions across the globe, including the USA, Germany, China, Malaysia, the UK, and Nepal.
A large number of students also attended the event, engaging in insightful discussions on pressing issues concerning water security and climate change.
In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address the urgent challenges posed by water security and climate change.
He highlighted the role of advanced technologies, such as AI, in developing sustainable solutions and encouraged participants to work together to create innovative, actionable strategies for the future.
