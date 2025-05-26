International Conference On Women's Role Concludes At BNWU Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A two-day international conference on "Women's Role in Education, Leadership, and Literature" concluded at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNWU) Sukkur on Monday.
The conference featured research papers from scholars worldwide.
Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadri Shah, praised the university's progress and pledged government support.
He emphasized the importance of quality education for women in societal development.
The conference recommended education for women's empowerment, focus on early stages and effective policy implementation.
A key outcome was the announcement of fully funded scholarships for students at Shahid University,Tehran (Iran).
The event saw participation from renowned scholars and experts, highlighting the university's commitment to promoting women's education and leadership.
Recent Stories
UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..
ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities
E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC delegation visits University of Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Over 40 shops sealed for non-payment of municipal dues6 minutes ago
-
International Conference on Women's Role Concludes at BNWU Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
2 suspects arrested, stolen cow recovered6 minutes ago
-
Research framework should be revisited to cater to industry needs: Experts16 minutes ago
-
Modern agriculture vital for rural economic growth: PU VC16 minutes ago
-
IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits tourist facilitation camp in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against termination of HEC's ED16 minutes ago
-
Public grievances heard16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds flood response drill16 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended for misconduct16 minutes ago
-
KMU bans meals, refreshments during Thesis Defense to ease financial burden on scholars16 minutes ago