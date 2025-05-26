Open Menu

International Conference On Women's Role Concludes At BNWU Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A two-day international conference on "Women's Role in Education, Leadership, and Literature" concluded at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNWU) Sukkur on Monday.

The conference featured research papers from scholars worldwide.

Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadri Shah, praised the university's progress and pledged government support.

He emphasized the importance of quality education for women in societal development.

The conference recommended education for women's empowerment, focus on early stages and effective policy implementation.

A key outcome was the announcement of fully funded scholarships for students at Shahid University,Tehran (Iran).

The event saw participation from renowned scholars and experts, highlighting the university's commitment to promoting women's education and leadership.

