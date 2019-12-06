International conference put forward recommendations for sustainable development in civil engineering

The international conference on Sustainable Development in Civil Engineering concludes with recommendations put forward by experts, academicians, engineers and industrialists for sustainable development in the field of civil engineering

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The international conference on Sustainable Development in Civil Engineering concludes with recommendations put forward by experts, academicians, engineers and industrialists for sustainable development in the field of civil engineering.

The conference, organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Friday, recommended that scientific research and inter disciplinary work linking civil engineering technology, culture and nature, in theory and practice, may be considered as basis for sustainable development in civil engineering.

It was recommended to use recyclable materials to minimize the overburdening of raw material sources, which will ultimately reduce the greenhouse effect. Use of Geo-polymer concrete could be a promising way to reduce carbon foot print from construction industry and also making the concrete durable and sustainable which minimize the repair, demolish and reconstruction cost.

The conference also recommended that various types of soil need to be checked to understand the reinforcement behavior with plastic bags and there is a further need to evaluate and understand the effect of plastic bags on shear and consolidation characteristics of silty sand.

Rapid urbanization has resulted in large-scale new construction to cater need of population influx which ultimately result in enhanced consumption of natural resource and increased waste production and both are detrimental to environment, the experts maintained and suggested that one effective way of handling both of the issues was recycling of Construction and Demolition Waste as aggregates for new concrete manufacturing.