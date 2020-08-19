UrduPoint.com
International Conspiracies Hatch To Ignite Sectarian Disputes In Areas Falling Under CPEC : Chairman CII

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said international conspiracies were being hatched to ignite sectarian, linguistic and regional disputes along the areas falling under the routes of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking as guest of honor in a training workshop of the members of punjab assembly on `Counter Violent Extremism Laws and Peace Building Under National Action Plan', he said importance of CPEC for our future generations could not be ignored.

Social media platforms were also being used to fan hatred among various segments of society.

He said month of Muharram-ul-Haram was the month in which personal enmities should have been ended butunfortunately it could not happen.

