International Consumer Product Fair 2019 from Nov 22-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) will appear to be an excellent interactive platform for leading players in consumers products and services sector to display their products and services and join hands with foreign as well as local companies all over Pakistan with a view to further expand their businesses in others parts of the country and globe.

This was said by President E-Commerce Gateway, Dr. Khursheed Nizam while sharing his views about the ICPF-2019, a spokes person for the ICPF-2019 told APP on Thursday.

He said that the International exhibition ICPF-2019 will be held from November 22 to 24 at Expo Centre Karachi.

Dr. Khursheed Nizam said that the ICPF-2019 will provide an interactive platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interacting with customers belonging to various segments of Pakistani consumers.

Among 400 exhibitors, 150 international companies of 17 countries include China, Iran and Europe will put their around 500 brands in the various sectors for display during the three-day event which is expecting over 50,000 visitors.

The interest shown by national and international traders in the international fair has further highlighted the unique feature of the event attracting the businessmen from home and abroad to actively attend the event along with their top officials.

The ICPF-2019 will include the vibrant participation of the traders in the sectors include beauty & fitness, shoes & bags fashion jewellery & accessories household toys & baby products, food stationery & education and office furniture & supplies.