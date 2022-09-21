UrduPoint.com

International Course On Disaster Response Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Emergency Services academy Wednesday started international course on disaster response, in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre.

A four-day Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) course to enhance professional skills of rescue officers and instructors started at the Manager Training Centre, Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here.

This course is being organised in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), Pakistan and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

A total of 24 officers, and instructors of Rescue 1122 from Punjab would be trained on CADRE course. These trained officers and instructors would train community and establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in Punjab at union council level.

Speaking at opening session, DG Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer said that it was an opportunity provided to improve your professional skills to establish CERTs at the UC level and train them on international course.

He said that the course participants would get the utmost benefit from this workshop to enhance their professional skills and knowledge.

Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed the vibrant role of the community in order to improve emergency response and prevent emergencies at community level.

He reiterated that through the active role and participation of the local communities and particularly of the youth, the dream for establishment of safer Pakistan can come true. He directed to ensure uniform standard of CADRE training while imparting lifesaving skills to the CERTs.

The DG also appreciated the CADRE instructors for conducting this course and thanked the ADPC and USAID for capacity building of Emergency Staff.

The course participants would be trained on common hazards and the community response group, securing family preparing for response, first aid and basic life support, basic search and rescue, management of fire and water emergencies, incident command system & triage, dead body management followed by eleven hours practical simulation exercise to assess, analyze and evaluate skills of participants imparted during the training course.

