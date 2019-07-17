(@imziishan)

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The International Court of Justice (ICJ) Wednesday rejected India's request to annul the decision of the military court and to restrain Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence or conviction, and its further request to direct Pakistan to take steps to annul the decision of the military court.