International Culture,Food Fest On March 14,15

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:21 PM

International Culture,Food fest on March 14,15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :One World has organized a two-day bigger multi-cultural activity titled "International Culture and Food Fest" to enthrall the citizen of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 14 and 15 March at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The aim of multi-cultural food festival was to continue the tradition of hi-mark ventures and events to combine the history, arts, culture, food and music/performances from the different parts of the World.

All the countries which have their diplomatic missions in Pakistan are welcome to display their culture to the residents and develop a good relation by strengthening the cultural ties, an official said here Thursday.

He said that through this initiative the attendees will travel the world as they will experience the food, art, dance, fashion, music and innovations from different parts of the world.

