Open Menu

International Customs Day Marks In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

International Customs Day marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Sukkur Customs organised on Friday a ceremony to commemorate International Customs Day at their office.

They burned drugs and contraband items and bulldozed thousands of cigarettes, pan parag and Indian gutka worth millions of rupees during the ceremony,

Customs officials said that the destruction of these goods was not only an effective mechanism for disposal but also a good method to send a strong message to the smugglers, that the business they are dealing in is heinous and the civil society despises it.

Officials of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Rangers, law enforcement agencies and representatives of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) were also present during the ceremony.

Related Topics

India Rangers Business Drugs Civil Society Sukkur Chamber FBR Commerce Million

Recent Stories

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowe ..

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..

21 seconds ago
 President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

47 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

4 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

9 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan