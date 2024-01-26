International Customs Day Marks In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Sukkur Customs organised on Friday a ceremony to commemorate International Customs Day at their office.
They burned drugs and contraband items and bulldozed thousands of cigarettes, pan parag and Indian gutka worth millions of rupees during the ceremony,
Customs officials said that the destruction of these goods was not only an effective mechanism for disposal but also a good method to send a strong message to the smugglers, that the business they are dealing in is heinous and the civil society despises it.
Officials of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Rangers, law enforcement agencies and representatives of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) were also present during the ceremony.
