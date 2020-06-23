UrduPoint.com
International Day Against Abuse & Illicit Trafficking On June 26

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:17 PM

Anti Narcotics Force ANF would observe International Day against Abuse & Illicit Trafficking on June 26th

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force ANF would observe International Day against Abuse & Illicit Trafficking on June 26th.

According to ANF spokesman, it was the most appropriate occasion for creating awareness among masses especially youth against drug abuse and illicit trafficking with much conscious fervor.

Proliferation of drugs and psychotropic substance is an emerging challenge which poses a grave threat to the life of masses in general and youth in particular.

Menace of drug abuse is a global concern and Pakistan is no exception.

Hence, there is an urgent need to devise a comprehensive awareness plan to alert general public about hazards of drug abuse.

Drug abuse cannot be countered effectively unless all organs of society join hands to defeat this menace to attain the goal of Drugs Free Society recently revised National Anti Narcotics Policy 2019 lays special emphasis on coordination and cooperation among Federal and provincial agencies for awareness against drug abuse purposes.

