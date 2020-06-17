UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day Against Abuse &illicit Trafficking To Be Observed On June 26th

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:06 AM

International Day against Abuse &illicit Trafficking to be observed on June 26th

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) would observe International Day against Abuse &illicit Trafficking on June 26th

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) would observe International Day against Abuse &illicit Trafficking on June 26th.

According to ANF spokesman, It is the most appropriate occasion for creating awareness among the masses especially youth against drug abuse and illicit trafficking with much conscious fervor.

Proliferation of drugs and psychotropic substance is an emerging challenge which poses a grave threat to the life of masses in general and youth in particular. Menace of drug abuse is a global concern and Pakistan is no exception.

Hence, there is an urgent need to devise a comprehensive awareness plan to alert general public about hazards of drug abuse.

Drug abuse cannot be countered effectively unless all organs of society join hands to defeat this menace to attain the goal of Drugs Free Society recently revised National Anti Narcotics Policy 2019 lays special emphasis on coordination and cooperation among Federal and provincial agencies for awareness against drug abuse purposes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Alert June 2019 All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.