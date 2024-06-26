Open Menu

International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking Observed At UVAS

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Character Building Society and Anti-Drug Tobacco Committee (ADTC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore jointly arranged a walk to mark the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking’ with the theme “Choose Life, Not Drug, Together, We Can End This” to create awareness among the public about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of combating illicit trafficking and take stand against drug abuse and support those affected by it.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.

I, T.I) led the walk while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Asad Ali and Convener Character Building Society Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Directors/Chairpersons from different departments, faculty members & students participated in walk to promote a healthier, safer and drug-free community.

The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated in front of Main Lawn after taking a round of City Campus.

