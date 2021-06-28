International day against drug abuse marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A rally was staged in clock tower Sukkur to mark the International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking here on Monday.

The rally started from Barrage road and ended at Clock tower Chowk where participants staged a demonstration.

Civil society, representative of Local NGOs, Traders Union and others led the rally, which was organised by Bara ANF and dustrict administration.