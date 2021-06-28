UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day Against Drug Abuse Marks In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

International day against drug abuse marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A rally was staged in clock tower Sukkur to mark the International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking here on Monday.

The rally started from Barrage road and ended at Clock tower Chowk where participants staged a demonstration.

Civil society, representative of Local NGOs, Traders Union and others led the rally, which was organised by Bara ANF and dustrict administration.

Related Topics

Road Sukkur From

Recent Stories

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

36 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

36 minutes ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

1 hour ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.