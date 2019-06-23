International Day against drug abuse to be observed on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, the International Day against drug abuse will also be observed across Pakistan with the renewed pledge to make the country free from the menace of drugs and its illicit trafficking on June 26.

According to ANF Rawalpindi, the day is commemorated every year almost in every part of the world to create awareness among masses about devastating affects of drug abuse in societies.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) will hold a special ceremony in connection with the day in which it would burn the drugs seized during the year.

ANF promised to continue the relentless efforts with fulldevotion and dedication against the drug barons and the curse ofdrugs.