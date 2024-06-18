Open Menu

International Day For Countering Hate Speech Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) International Day for 'Countering Hate Speech' was observed on Tuesday aimed at combating discrimination, xenophobia, and hate speech, aligning efforts with international human rights law to address these pressing issues.

This year's theme, "The Power of Youth for Countering and Addressing Hate Speech," emphasizes the significant role that young people play in creating a more inclusive and harmonious society.

Various events and initiatives were organized to raise awareness about the impact of hate speech and the importance of promoting tolerance and understanding.

Youth organizations and educational institutions across the country hosted workshops, seminars, and discussions to engage young people in dialogue about the dangers of hate speech and the ways to counteract it.

These events are designed to empower the youth to take an active stance against hate speech and to foster an environment of respect and inclusion.

Government officials and civil society leaders have also voiced their support for the initiative, highlighting the need for collective action to address hate speech.

They stress the importance of educating young people about the value of diversity and the harm caused by discriminatory rhetoric.

As Pakistan observes this important day, it reinforces its commitment to building a society where all individuals are respected and valued, regardless of their background.

The focus on youth highlights the belief that the younger generation has the power to drive significant positive change and to shape a future free from hate and prejudice.

