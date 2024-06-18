International Day For Countering Hate Speech Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) International Day for 'Countering Hate Speech' was observed on Tuesday aimed at combating discrimination, xenophobia, and hate speech, aligning efforts with international human rights law to address these pressing issues.
This year's theme, "The Power of Youth for Countering and Addressing Hate Speech," emphasizes the significant role that young people play in creating a more inclusive and harmonious society.
Various events and initiatives were organized to raise awareness about the impact of hate speech and the importance of promoting tolerance and understanding.
Youth organizations and educational institutions across the country hosted workshops, seminars, and discussions to engage young people in dialogue about the dangers of hate speech and the ways to counteract it.
These events are designed to empower the youth to take an active stance against hate speech and to foster an environment of respect and inclusion.
Government officials and civil society leaders have also voiced their support for the initiative, highlighting the need for collective action to address hate speech.
They stress the importance of educating young people about the value of diversity and the harm caused by discriminatory rhetoric.
As Pakistan observes this important day, it reinforces its commitment to building a society where all individuals are respected and valued, regardless of their background.
The focus on youth highlights the belief that the younger generation has the power to drive significant positive change and to shape a future free from hate and prejudice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Process of sacrificing animals continues on second day of Eid ul Azha4 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief to twin cities, more showers forecasted4 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Experts advise moderation in meat consumption during Eid-ul-Azha4 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns Modi regime’s brutal crackdown in IIOJK4 minutes ago
-
Eid Cleanliness Campaign : Target set to disposed of 18,000 tonnes of offal in city14 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha: sacrifices, festivities in full swing14 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Sheikhupura road mishap24 minutes ago
-
Karachi Division Admin strives to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha54 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar grieved over death of mother of senior journalist Rehan Sheikh1 hour ago
-
18 die in road accidents across Punjab on first day of Eid2 hours ago
-
Drive to destroy animal offal under way3 hours ago