International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was observed in Sargodha, like in other parts of the country as well as the world at large, here on Thursday.

In this connection a seminar and walk was organised at Government Comprehensive High school Sargodha.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir was the chief guest at the event, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Javaria Maqbool and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Akhtar Abbas were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that October 13 is celebrated as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction by the United Nations, and the countries all across the globe to focus on prevention and minimisation of the risks, posed by natural disasters.

He said disasters had a monumental impact on the economies, lives and basic infrastructure of those affected.

The DC said that the main purpose of observe the day was to assess how people and communities around the world were reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

Later, a walk was also organised, which started from the Government Comprehensive High School and ended at Rescue-1122 offices.