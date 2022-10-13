UrduPoint.com

International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was observed in Sargodha, like in other parts of the country as well as the world at large, here on Thursday.

In this connection a seminar and walk was organised at Government Comprehensive High school Sargodha.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir was the chief guest at the event, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Javaria Maqbool and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Akhtar Abbas were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that October 13 is celebrated as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction by the United Nations, and the countries all across the globe to focus on prevention and minimisation of the risks, posed by natural disasters.

He said disasters had a monumental impact on the economies, lives and basic infrastructure of those affected.

The DC said that the main purpose of observe the day was to assess how people and communities around the world were reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

Later, a walk was also organised, which started from the Government Comprehensive High School and ended at Rescue-1122 offices.

Related Topics

World United Nations Sargodha Nasir October Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.