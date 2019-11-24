UrduPoint.com
International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women To Be Marked Tomorrow

International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on Nov 25 across the globe including Pakistan, its an occasion for governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to raise public awareness of violence against women.

It has been observed on November 25 each year since 2000.

Violence against women is an issue that UN and many others take seriously.

Various activities would be arranged around the world to draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women, projects to enable women and their children to escape violence and campaigns to educate people about the consequences of violence against women.

Locally, women's groups may organize rallies, communal meals, fundraising activities and present research on violence against women in their own communities.

An ongoing campaign that people are encouraged to participate in, especially around this time of the year when awareness levels for the day are high, is the "Say NO to Violence Against Women campaign".

Through the campaign, anyone can add their name to a growing movement of people who speak out to put a halt to human rights violations against women.

On November 25, 1960, three sisters, Patria Mercedes Mirabal, María Argentina Minerva Mirabal and Antonia María Teresa Mirabal, were assassinated in the Dominican Republic on the orders of the Dominican ruler Rafael Trujillo.

The Mirabel sisters fought hard to end Trujillo's dictatorship. Activists on women's rights have observed a day against violence on the anniversary of the deaths of these three women since 1981.

On December 17, 1999, November 25 was designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the UN General Assembly.

