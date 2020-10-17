UrduPoint.com
International Day For Eradication Of Poverty Is Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Prominent Journalist Hamid Mir says poverty cannot be defeated without sharing wealth and happiness with poor.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) International Day for Eradication of Poverty is being observed in the country as well today (Saturday).

This year's theme of the day is "Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all."

The day aims to raise awareness about need to eradicate poverty and destitution across the world particularly in developing countries.

Renowned Journalist Hamid Mir said that poverty only could be defeated by sharing wealth and happiness with poor.

In his message on the occasion, UN Secretary General António Guterres stressed need to stand with people living in poverty throughout COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

