International Day for Eradication of Poverty observed here on Thursday across the globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 )

On this day, the Secretary General United Nations shared his message to the world to ending extreme poverty was at the heart of the world's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and build a sustainable future for all. But success in leaving no one behind will remain elusive if we do not target the people who were farthest behind first.

This year's observance focuses on "acting together to empower children, their families and communities to end poverty", as we mark the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Children are more than twice as likely to live in extreme poverty than adults. Poverty condemns many children to lifelong disadvantage and perpetuates an inter-generational transfer of deprivation. Today's children will also live with the devastating consequences of climate change if we fail to raise ambition now he said.

From conflict zones to cyberspace, from forced labor to sexual exploitation, girls are the particular risk, but they are also a force for change. For every additional year a girl remains ?in school, her average income over a lifetime increases, her chances of being married early decrease, and there are clear health and education benefits for her children, making it a key factor in breaking the cycle of poverty.

One of the keys to ending child poverty is addressing poverty in the household, from which it often stems. Access to quality social services must be a priority, yet today, almost two-thirds of children lack social protection coverage. Family-oriented policies are also indispensable, including flexible working arrangements, parental leave and childcare support.

On this International Day, let us recommit to achieving Sustainable Development Goal and a fair globalization that works for all children, their families and communities he said.