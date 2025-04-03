International Day For Mine Awareness On April 4
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action would be observed on April 4 worldwide, including in Pakistan.
This year’s commemoration be take place under the theme “Safe Futures Start Here.
”
Additionally, from April 9 to 11, 2025, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) will co-host the 28th International Meeting of Mine Action National Directors and United Nations Advisers (NDM-UN28).
This in-person gathering will bring together global mine action leaders and experts to foster collaboration and address key challenges in the sector.
Recent Stories
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Day for Mine Awareness on April 41 minute ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing11 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier to educational institutions arrested11 minutes ago
-
Over 150000 tourists enjoy Eid in KP's scenic destinations21 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of test cricketer Farooq Hamid31 minutes ago
-
One held for illegally selling birds32 minutes ago
-
HIU, Police arrest husband for strangling wife, hiding body in trunk32 minutes ago
-
Torch rally held to protest against canal projects42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad offices regain momentum as employees return after Eid52 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 87 emergencies in Eid holidays1 hour ago
-
Dumper kills woman, injures another in Toba Tek Singh accident1 hour ago
-
2nd phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners starts through KP: Home Deptt1 hour ago