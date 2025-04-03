Open Menu

International Day For Mine Awareness On April 4

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action would be observed on April 4 worldwide, including in Pakistan.

This year’s commemoration be take place under the theme “Safe Futures Start Here.

Additionally, from April 9 to 11, 2025, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) will co-host the 28th International Meeting of Mine Action National Directors and United Nations Advisers (NDM-UN28).

This in-person gathering will bring together global mine action leaders and experts to foster collaboration and address key challenges in the sector.

