International Day For Older Persons Observed
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the world "International Day for Older Persons" was observed here on Tuesday.
This year the theme of the day is Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.
This day promotes awareness about the importance of ensuring that people can grow old with dignity and purpose. It encourages society to value and support older persons through inclusive policies.
Based on the latest projections by the United Nations, the number of older people (defined as those aged 65 years or older) will be tripled from around 260 million in 1980 to 761 million in 2021.
Between 2021 and 2050, the global share of the older population is projected to increase from approximately 10% to 17%.
It is further projected that by 2050, the number of individuals aged 65 years or above across the world will be twice the number of children under age 5 and almost equivalent to the number of children under 12 years.
Due to the female advantage in life expectancy, women outnumber men at older ages in almost all populations and will expect preponderance of females in the future.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
ETPB reclaims 6,140 acres of land illegally occupied nationwide2 minutes ago
-
Imran’s political approach undermines democracy: Rana Sana2 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Swabi, inspects site of blast12 minutes ago
-
Solar panels installed at KMC head office roof12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prepares for SCO Summit with extensive renovations22 minutes ago
-
Like Trachoma, PM Shehbaz urges sustained efforts to eliminate polio, hepatitis from Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Secy for expediting construction of new model bazaars in 13 districts32 minutes ago
-
IGP meets with police employees, their families42 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city42 minutes ago
-
WHO validates trachoma elimination as Pakistan's public health problem1 hour ago