Open Menu

International Day For Persons With Disabilities Observed In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 07:13 PM

International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in northern Sindh

Government and non-governmental organisations on Tuesday observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a number of towns in the northern Sindh to highlight issues of the physically and mentally challenged persons and sensitise public to their special needs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Government and non-governmental organisations on Tuesday observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a number of towns in the northern Sindh to highlight issues of the physically and mentally challenged persons and sensitise public to their special needs.

In Sukkur, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organised a programme to mark the day where members of Sindh Assembly Sayed Farukh Shah talked of government steps to make the lives of special children easier.

He urged teachers to treat special children like their own and act like parents to them, not as teachers.

In Khairpur, District administration and a number of NGOs jointly organised a programme to mark the day where special children presented tableaus and national songs.

Meanwhile, the district administration Ghotki with collaboration of IGHDS organised a programme to observe the international day at the centre for the disabled where wheelchairs, sewing machines and ration were distributed among the needy special persons.

CEO IGHDS Advocate Jameel Ahmed Shakeel, Nosheen Khana, Arif Nawaz, Yasmeen Shah, Bakhtawar Nazir, Maqsood Imam, Saleem Bhutto, Riaz Samo and others spoke the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi ..

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 5

2 minutes ago
 Awareness walk held on International Day of Person ..

Awareness walk held on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

2 minutes ago
 PCCR delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly to st ..

PCCR delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly to strengthen child protection fram ..

2 minutes ago
 Muzzammil Aslam terms CPEC's second phase catalyst ..

Muzzammil Aslam terms CPEC's second phase catalyst for economic growth

2 minutes ago
 Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

9 minutes ago
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

10 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

10 minutes ago
 YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth wel ..

YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

10 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

5 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails ..

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

5 minutes ago
 Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard co ..

Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan