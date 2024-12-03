International Day For Persons With Disabilities Observed In Northern Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 07:13 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Government and non-governmental organisations on Tuesday observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a number of towns in the northern Sindh to highlight issues of the physically and mentally challenged persons and sensitise public to their special needs.
In Sukkur, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organised a programme to mark the day where members of Sindh Assembly Sayed Farukh Shah talked of government steps to make the lives of special children easier.
He urged teachers to treat special children like their own and act like parents to them, not as teachers.
In Khairpur, District administration and a number of NGOs jointly organised a programme to mark the day where special children presented tableaus and national songs.
Meanwhile, the district administration Ghotki with collaboration of IGHDS organised a programme to observe the international day at the centre for the disabled where wheelchairs, sewing machines and ration were distributed among the needy special persons.
CEO IGHDS Advocate Jameel Ahmed Shakeel, Nosheen Khana, Arif Nawaz, Yasmeen Shah, Bakhtawar Nazir, Maqsood Imam, Saleem Bhutto, Riaz Samo and others spoke the occasion.
