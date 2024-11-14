International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime would be observed

International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime would be observed on 15 November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime would be observed on 15 November.

In March 2024, the General Assembly declared 15 November the International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime, in order to raise awareness of the threats posed by all forms of transnational organized crime and to enhance international cooperation in this regard.

With all forms of organized crime shifting ever more to being dependent on or incorporating online aspects, including the use of virtual assets, its reach and capability of harm is increasing.

Organized crime thrives worldwide, affecting governance and political processes, and weakening the advancement of the rule of law. It encompasses, inter alia, illicit trafficking of firearms, drugs, protected species, cultural property, or falsified medical products and, among its most severe manifestations, human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants.

It also includes the laundering of proceeds of crime and obstruction of justice. Moreover, with all forms of organized crime shifting ever more to being dependent on or incorporating online aspects, including the use of virtual assets, its reach and capability of harm is increasing.

Organized criminal groups are flexible in changing or expanding their illicit businesses for profit. They misuse vulnerabilities and crisis situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturns, natural disasters, and armed conflicts exploiting them for their own purposes.

Traditional, territorial-based criminal groups have evolved or have been partially replaced by smaller and more flexible networks with branches across several jurisdictions. Criminal actors, witnesses, victims and proceeds of crime may be located in many different States. It is therefore evident, that joint efforts from States across the world are required as organized crime cannot be tackled in isolation.

Pulling together to push back: United against organized crime, Organized crime steals, corrupts and kills. It’s time we pull together to push back. International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime calls for united global action.

The devastating impact of organized crime threatens lives, destabilizes communities and hinders economic and social development. But despite these challenges, there is hope. This day serves as a rallying point for action, demonstrating that collective efforts — by governments, the private sector, civil society and individuals — can achieve real change. #StopOrganizedCrime

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime is applicable to all forms of serious crime of transnational nature committed by organized criminal groups. More than two decades after its adoption it is among the most ratified international legal instruments. Together with its three Protocols the Convention remains the Primary global tool to prevent and address a broad range of criminal activities effectively.