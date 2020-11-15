International Day for Tolerance observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :International Day for Tolerance was observed throughout the world on Sunday to respect and appreciate the diversity of people and cultures, universal human rights and freedoms.

In a message on this day, National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority Khalid Dad Lak said Pakistan's true identity was a mix of multi-cultures, multi colors and multi creeds.

"Only tolerance can ensure this diversity." To maintain this identity, the values of 'peace and tolerance' needed to be inculcated from the very childhood. Mere pep talk won't work, we need to walk the talk, he added.

He said the way forward was the message that "we can disagree and still be friends".