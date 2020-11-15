UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day For Tolerance Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

International Day for Tolerance observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :International Day for Tolerance was observed throughout the world on Sunday to respect and appreciate the diversity of people and cultures, universal human rights and freedoms.

In a message on this day, National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority Khalid Dad Lak said Pakistan's true identity was a mix of multi-cultures, multi colors and multi creeds.

"Only tolerance can ensure this diversity." To maintain this identity, the values of 'peace and tolerance' needed to be inculcated from the very childhood. Mere pep talk won't work, we need to walk the talk, he added.

He said the way forward was the message that "we can disagree and still be friends".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

43 minutes ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

1 hour ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

2 hours ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.