International Day For Universal Access To Information Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the world the country celebrated on Saturday" International Day for universal access to information ".

Access to information plays an important role in development, democracy and equality – as such the United Nations seeks to promote and protect access to information as a fundamental human right.

Artificial Intelligence and e-governance can play an important role to improve access to information in our digital world. They can help bridge the digital divide, by giving citizens access to tailor-made and accessible information. They can assure services that are more efficient. Citizens can access public sector information and services nearly instantly. Making government services digital enhances transparency and accessibility.

However, these developments also raise questions about fundamental rights and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence and e-Governance by public institutions. Since Artificial Intelligence uses citizen data, how do we protect the privacy of citizens? Because Artificial Intelligence can determine what information we access, on which ethical principles is this determined?

The 2022 edition of International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI)would be an opportunity to discuss e-Governance and Artificial Intelligence with a view to assuring the Right to Access Information.

The theme will enable discussions about both the benefits and risks of e-Governance and Artificial Intelligence. Practical tools and best practices will also be discussed, especially in view of the presentation of policy guidelines for public sector information and a declaration that will affirm the right to information against the backdrop of good governance principles.

On 17 November 2015, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 28 September as International Day for Universal Access to Information. Considering that several civil society organizations and government bodies in the world have adopted and currently celebrate this observance, the UN General Assembly also adopted 28 September 2019 as the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

