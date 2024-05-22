International Day Of Biological Diversity Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) International Day of Biological Diversity was observed on Wednesday.
This year, the theme of the day was "Be part of the Plan".This is a call to action for all stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.
It is a United Nations–sanctioned international day for the promotion of biodiversity issues and observed on May 22 each year.
The International Day for Biological Diversity falls within the scope of the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals. In this larger initiative of international cooperation, the topic of biodiversity concerns stakeholders in sustainable agriculture; desertification, land degradation and drought; water and sanitation; health and sustainable development; energy; science, technology and innovation, knowledge-sharing and capacity-building; urban resilience and adaptation; sustainable transport; climate change and disaster risk reduction; oceans and seas; forests; vulnerable groups including indigenous peoples; and food security.
The critical role of biodiversity in sustainable development was recognized in a Rio+20 outcome document, “The World We Want: A Future for All”.
