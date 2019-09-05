'International Day of Charity' observed Countrywide

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Like other parts of the World, 'International Day of Charity' was being observed in Pakistan on Thursday.

In December 2012, the UN decided to declare September 5 as the International Day of Charity, and it was celebrated for the first time as such in 2013. The day helps to raise awareness of what charities do to minimize poverty worldwide.

In connection with the day in country, numerous charity events, and public awareness and educational activities were organized by volunteering, philanthropic and charity organizations.

According to a research, each country, especially developing countries, are suffering from poverty with respect to the economic, social and cultural situation. Due to this, the UN has called upon the countries to contribute toward the efforts of charity organizations and individuals to cope with the problems of poverty.

