International Day Of Clean Energy To Be Celebrated On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Like other parts of the world, Pakistan would also celebrate International Day of Clean Energy with the theme of "clean energy for all" on January 26
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Like other parts of the world, Pakistan would also celebrate International Day of Clean Energy with the theme of "clean energy for all" on January 26.
In a world grappling with climate change, clean energy plays a vital role in reducing emissions, and can also benefit communities lacking access to reliable power sources. Still today, 675 million people live in the dark - 4 in 5 are in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The connection between clean energy, socio-economic development, and environmental sustainability is crucial in addressing issues faced by vulnerable communities worldwide.
For populations without clean energy access, the lack of reliable power hinders education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, and many of these developing regions still rely heavily on polluting fossil fuels for their daily life, perpetuating poverty.
If current trends continue, by 2030 one in four people will still use unsafe, unhealthy and inefficient cooking systems, such as burning wood or dung.
Energy lies at the core of a double challenge: leaving no one behind and protecting the Planet. And clean energy is crucial to its solution.
Although this situation has been improving, the world is not on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030. The General Assembly will hold a Global Stocktaking on SDG7 in April 2024 to assess progress and recommend solutions
Recent Stories
Eight mobile water labs handed over to KP Govt
Kashmiris' continuous struggle will not end till they get their desired outcome
Death anniversary of film director Pervez Rana observed
Pakistani citizen, daughter die in fire incident in Dubai
Election preparation in full swing, DC Islamabad urges timely action
India's so-called democracy & secularism world's worst farce: AJK PM
Aim of celebrating International Education Day to highlight role of teachers: Go ..
IHC extends stay order against trial of ex-PTI chairman's marriage case
Envoys of Portugal, Pakistan review bilateral ties
LHC disposes of Salman Akram Raja's petition
Feudalism has made inroads in country's politics: Fazl
SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environm ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight mobile water labs handed over to KP Govt4 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of film director Pervez Rana observed4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani citizen, daughter die in fire incident in Dubai5 minutes ago
-
Election preparation in full swing, DC Islamabad urges timely action6 minutes ago
-
Aim of celebrating International Education Day to highlight role of teachers: Governor Balochistan M ..6 minutes ago
-
IHC extends stay order against trial of ex-PTI chairman's marriage case6 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Portugal, Pakistan review bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Salman Akram Raja's petition6 minutes ago
-
Feudalism has made inroads in country's politics: Fazl6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, Iranian envoys discuss ties19 minutes ago
-
Court summons accused for indictment in PA illegal appointments case19 minutes ago
-
Private Education Network delegation calls on KP Technical Education Minister27 minutes ago