Open Menu

International Day Of Conscience Being Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

International Day of Conscience being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The International Day of Conscience was being observed in Pakistan as well as in other parts of the world on Friday.

This year's theme of the day is “Promoting the Culture of Peace with love and Conscience.”

International Conscience Day is celebrated to highlight that everyone has self-respect and the right to live with peace and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Love

Recent Stories

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

14 minutes ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

26 minutes ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

2 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

6 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

17 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

17 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan