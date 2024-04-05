International Day Of Conscience Being Observed
Published April 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The International Day of Conscience was being observed in Pakistan as well as in other parts of the world on Friday.
This year's theme of the day is “Promoting the Culture of Peace with love and Conscience.”
International Conscience Day is celebrated to highlight that everyone has self-respect and the right to live with peace and security.
