This year, Democracy Day will focus on the importance of media freedom to democracy, peace and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe including Pakistan today (Thursday).

In his message on the Day, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had stressed that democracy cannot survive without free press and freedom of expression.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan's resolve to nurture and strengthen democracy in accordance with Islamic tenets and the vision of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of Democracy being observed on Thursday, he said the constitution of Pakistan is enshrined with democratic principles and a parliamentary form of government.

The President said Pakistan stands firm on the commitment that true democracy is the only way forward for inclusive decision making and policy formulation, particularly for minorities and vulnerable segments of society.

Arif Alvi said true representation of people, fairness, equality, social justice and rule of law are at the heart of any democratic nation and Pakistan strives to garner these values through its constitution.

He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with all oppressed people of the world who are voiceless and cannot exercise their democratic right of self-determination, especially the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.