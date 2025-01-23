Open Menu

International Day Of Education To Be Marked On Jan 24

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The International Day of Education will be marked on Jan 24 (Friday) across the globe, including Pakistan, in 2025, under the theme of “AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation.”

The day's purpose is to highlight the impact of technology expedition on education institutes “As computer and AI-driven systems become more sophisticated, the boundaries between human intention and machine-driven action often blur, raising critical questions about how to preserve, redefine, and, ideally, elevate human agency in an age of technological acceleration.”

“UNESCO dedicates the International Day of Education 2025 to Artificial Intelligence. The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has decided to dedicate International Education Day 2025 (Friday 24 January) to the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence.

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is a well-known institute for offering accessible education through distance learning programs, with a focus on promoting higher education in a flexible manner. As technology continues to shape various fields of education, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly impact institutions like AIOU.

“With the help of technology, we have introduced online systems for the registration of several programs and also provided online education system in 36 countries with more than 1000 students abroad.” Said Director of Public Relations Bakht Rawan, adding that the technology also helped to remove hindrances in obtaining education during crucial times i.e. during the period of corona, despite several challenges like the problems of connectivity and resources in the country.

