ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) On this International Day of Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, we stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of the thousands of individuals who have been subjected to enforced disappearances in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

This day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing plight faced by parents and relatives of victims, who continue to live in anguish and uncertainty, yearning for truth and justice.

This was stated by Altaf Hussain Wani noted Kashmiri human rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations in a statement issued here on Friday.

Wani said the issue of enforced disappearances in IOJK is a grave violation of human rights, with over 10,000 individuals reported missing while in custody of Indian forces since 1989. These disappearances have left families shattered, with many parents and relatives enduring years of trauma, searching for answers in the face of government indifference.

The pain and suffering experienced by these families cannot be overstated; their cries for justice echo in the silence of unmarked mass graves that remain uninvestigated.

Among the most affected are the women who have taken on the heart-wrenching titles of “Half-Widows” and “Half-Wives.” These women, often left in a state of perpetual mourning, are denied the closure that comes with knowing the fate of their loved ones.

They navigate a life filled with uncertainty, carrying the dual burden of loss and social stigma. Their voices, filled with sorrow and resilience, demand recognition and justice. As one Half-Widow poignantly stated, “We are neither widows nor free; we are trapped in a limbo of grief.”

Despite international calls for accountability, the Indian government has failed to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

This lack of commitment to international human rights standards is deeply concerning. Wani added.

Furthermore, the government’s disregard for calls to investigate unmarked mass graves and carry out forensic examinations of the remains found within them is a blatant violation of the rights of victims and their families.

KIIR chief condemn the Indian government for its continued neglect of these critical issues and urge the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights violations in IOJK. The silence surrounding the plight of the disappeared and the families left behind must be shattered. Wani further called on the governments, human rights organizations, and the global community to demand justice for the victims of enforced disappearances in Kashmir.

KIIR chief urged the Indian government to:

1. Ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

2. Conduct thorough investigations into the cases of enforced disappearances and the existence of unmarked mass graves in Kashmir.

3. Ensure that forensic investigations are carried out to identify the remains and provide closure to the families of the victims.

4. Uphold the rights and dignity of the victims and their families by providing them with the necessary support and resources.

On this International Day of Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, let us reaffirm our commitment to stand with the victims and their families in Kashmir. We must work collectively to ensure that their voices are heard, their stories are told, and that justice prevails, KIIR chief added.