International Day Of Families Observed
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The International Day of Families is being observed today across Pakistan and around the world to highlight the importance of family as the fundamental unit of society.
The day promotes the significance of a healthy and balanced family life, emphasizing its role in building a strong social structure. In connection with the observance, a wide range of activities are being organized at local, national, and international levels, including workshops, seminars, policy dialogues for government officials, debates, poster-making competitions, and public awareness programs.
The United Nations declared 1994 as the International Year of the Family in response to changes in social and economic structures that were affecting family units across many regions of the world. The first International Day of Families was celebrated on May 15, 1994, to mark the global initiative focusing on the value of families.
Since then, the day has been observed annually to reaffirm the central role families play in social development and to advocate for policies that support family well-being.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh
UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK to celebrate operation Bunyan un Marsoos & military bravery5 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab holds ceremony to express gratitude to Pak Army5 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness drive5 minutes ago
-
International Day of Families observed5 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in road accident5 minutes ago
-
DI Khan to get modern international airport, says KP Governor5 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 1,561 injured in road crashes across Punjab15 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts open house and project expo to showcase student innovation15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, narcotics recovered15 minutes ago
-
Confucius Institute leaders meet-up held at Sargodha University15 minutes ago
-
Heat wave hits Bahawalpur15 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court15 minutes ago