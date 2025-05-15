International Day of Families observed

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The International Day of Families is being observed today across Pakistan and around the world to highlight the importance of family as the fundamental unit of society.

The day promotes the significance of a healthy and balanced family life, emphasizing its role in building a strong social structure. In connection with the observance, a wide range of activities are being organized at local, national, and international levels, including workshops, seminars, policy dialogues for government officials, debates, poster-making competitions, and public awareness programs.

The United Nations declared 1994 as the International Year of the Family in response to changes in social and economic structures that were affecting family units across many regions of the world. The first International Day of Families was celebrated on May 15, 1994, to mark the global initiative focusing on the value of families.

Since then, the day has been observed annually to reaffirm the central role families play in social development and to advocate for policies that support family well-being.