Open Menu

International Day Of Families Observed

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

International Day of Families observed

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The International Day of Families is being observed today across Pakistan and around the world to highlight the importance of family as the fundamental unit of society.

The day promotes the significance of a healthy and balanced family life, emphasizing its role in building a strong social structure. In connection with the observance, a wide range of activities are being organized at local, national, and international levels, including workshops, seminars, policy dialogues for government officials, debates, poster-making competitions, and public awareness programs.

The United Nations declared 1994 as the International Year of the Family in response to changes in social and economic structures that were affecting family units across many regions of the world. The first International Day of Families was celebrated on May 15, 1994, to mark the global initiative focusing on the value of families.

Since then, the day has been observed annually to reaffirm the central role families play in social development and to advocate for policies that support family well-being.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

6 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

19 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

19 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

19 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

19 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan