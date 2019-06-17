International Day of Family Remittances observed

The International Day of Family Remittances is being observed across the world, including Pakistan.It is a universally-recognized observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and celebrated every year on 16 June

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) The International Day of Family Remittances is being observed across the world, including Pakistan.It is a universally-recognized observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and celebrated every year on 16 June.

The day recognizes the contribution of over 200 million migrants worldwide to improve the lives of their 800 million family members back home, and to create a future of hope for their children.

Remittances play a major role in the economy of a developing country like Pakistan.According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan, the remittances surged to 20.2 billion dollars in first 11 months of the current fiscal year, showing an increase of 10.42 percent in the same period of preceding year. Last month alone, it crossed the two billion dollar mark due to Ramazan and Eid.