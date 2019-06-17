UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Day Of Family Remittances Observed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:07 PM

International Day of Family Remittances observed

The International Day of Family Remittances is being observed across the world, including Pakistan.It is a universally-recognized observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and celebrated every year on 16 June

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) The International Day of Family Remittances is being observed across the world, including Pakistan.It is a universally-recognized observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and celebrated every year on 16 June.

The day recognizes the contribution of over 200 million migrants worldwide to improve the lives of their 800 million family members back home, and to create a future of hope for their children.

Remittances play a major role in the economy of a developing country like Pakistan.According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan, the remittances surged to 20.2 billion dollars in first 11 months of the current fiscal year, showing an increase of 10.42 percent in the same period of preceding year. Last month alone, it crossed the two billion dollar mark due to Ramazan and Eid.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Same June Family Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki finally launches Alto 660cc

1 minute ago

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

21 minutes ago

Estrogen, vitamin D may protect metabolic health a ..

16 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

17 minutes ago

Vitamin D supplements may not prevent type 2 diabe ..

17 minutes ago

80% Pakistanis use detergent to wash their formal ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.