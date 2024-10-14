International Day of Girl Child observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In observance of the International Day of Girl Child, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized a walk led by Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI).

The event aimed to highlight the challenges faced by girls from birth to 18 years of age.

Dr. Shahid Munir emphasized, "Every adolescent girl has the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life.

By effectively supporting young girls during their formative years, we empower them to become strong women today and exceptional mothers tomorrow."

He further noted, "Investing in the strength and importance of adolescent girls is crucial for securing their rights and ensuring a prosperous future."

The walk saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, teachers and students, reinforcing the community's commitment to advocating for girls' rights and well-being.