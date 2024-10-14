Open Menu

International Day Of Girl Child Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

International Day of Girl Child observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In observance of the International Day of Girl Child, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized a walk led by Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI).

The event aimed to highlight the challenges faced by girls from birth to 18 years of age.

Dr. Shahid Munir emphasized, "Every adolescent girl has the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life.

By effectively supporting young girls during their formative years, we empower them to become strong women today and exceptional mothers tomorrow."

He further noted, "Investing in the strength and importance of adolescent girls is crucial for securing their rights and ensuring a prosperous future."

The walk saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, teachers and students, reinforcing the community's commitment to advocating for girls' rights and well-being.

Related Topics

Lahore Young University Of Engineering And Technology Women Event From

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

48 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

52 minutes ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

1 hour ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

1 hour ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

1 hour ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

2 hours ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan