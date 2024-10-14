International Day Of Girl Child Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In observance of the International Day of Girl Child, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized a walk led by Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI).
The event aimed to highlight the challenges faced by girls from birth to 18 years of age.
Dr. Shahid Munir emphasized, "Every adolescent girl has the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life.
By effectively supporting young girls during their formative years, we empower them to become strong women today and exceptional mothers tomorrow."
He further noted, "Investing in the strength and importance of adolescent girls is crucial for securing their rights and ensuring a prosperous future."
The walk saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, teachers and students, reinforcing the community's commitment to advocating for girls' rights and well-being.
Recent Stories
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prisoners to have pulao, beef, paratha under new rules1 minute ago
-
District administration taking action for dengue prevention1 minute ago
-
PU admission forms1 minute ago
-
PU seminar on Tuesday1 minute ago
-
Candidates' lists for Sindh local government by-elections released1 minute ago
-
PFA disposes of 1,800 litre substandard milk1 minute ago
-
GCU organizes seminar1 minute ago
-
LDA seals another 60 properties2 minutes ago
-
Qamar says adaptation fund's $10mln climate financing for ICIMOD's SAFER approved11 minutes ago
-
Gang smashed11 minutes ago
-
HEC DG Sports visits PU11 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson for skill development of beneficiaries in Sindh12 minutes ago