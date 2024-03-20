Open Menu

International Day Of Happiness Observed

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Like all other parts of the world, the International Day of Happiness was observed in Pakistan on Wednesday.

International Day of Happiness was first observed in 2013 by the United Nations.

The United Nations has called for a balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all human beings.

The United Nations website recognizes this fundamental goal and calls for "a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples." Additionally, the UN also has urged nations to create a space for the happiness of their citizens.

