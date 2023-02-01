UrduPoint.com

International Day Of Human Fraternity To Be Marked On Feb 4

Published February 01, 2023

International Day of Human Fraternity to be marked on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :International Day of Human Fraternity will be marked on 4th February (Saturday) across the globe aimed to underline the importance of raising awareness about different cultures and religions, or beliefs, and the promotion of tolerance.

On this International Day, people around the world will celebrate the values of compassion, religious understanding, and mutual respect. These values underwrite peace and are the glue that hold our human family together.

In his message regarding Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said that let us build an alliance of peace, Rich in diversity, equal in dignity and rights, united in solidarity.

A UN resolution 75/200 established The International Day of Human Fraternity in 2020 to promote greater cultural and religious tolerance.

Observing this day is needed more at a time when many communities are divided by the contagious virus of hate, discrimination and racism across religious, ethnic and cultural lines.

