International Day Of Human Space Flight To Be Marked On April 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

International Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on April 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :International Day of Human Space Flight will be celebrated on April 12 (Wednesday) to mark the first human space flight on April 12, 1961.

The International Day of Human Space Flight celebrates the start of the space era for humankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in today's world.

The day also aims to promote aspirations to explore and maintain outer space for peaceful purposes.

Activities to promote the day include photo exhibitions, conferences showcasing technology used for outer space, and the release of commemorative stamps.

In 2011, the UN declared April 12 as the "International Day of Human Space Flight" to remember the first human space flight and to promote the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes and for the benefit of humankind.

Pakistan

