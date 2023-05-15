UrduPoint.com

International Day Of Living Together In Peace To Be Marked Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

International Day of Living Together in Peace to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :International Day of Living Together in Peace will be marked on May 16 (Tuesday) across the globe, living together in peace is all about accepting differences and having the ability to listen to, recognize, respect and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and united way.

The UN General-Assembly, in its resolution 72/130, declared 16 May the International Day of Living Together in Peace, as a means of regularly mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.

The Day aims to uphold the desire to live and act together, united in differences and diversity, in order to build a sustainable world of peace, solidarity and harmony.

The Day invites countries to further promote reconciliation to help to ensure peace and sustainable development, including by working with communities, faith leaders and other relevant actors, through reconciliatory measures and acts of service and by encouraging forgiveness and compassion among individuals.

