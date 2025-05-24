Open Menu

International Day Of Markhor Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

International Day of Markhor observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The International Day of the Markhor was observed across the country and globally on Saturday, emphasizing the need to protect one of Central and South Asia’s most iconic and ecologically vital species.

The Markhor is an iconic and ecologically significant species found across the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia.

The greatest threats to the survival of the Markhor are habitat loss, illegal hunting, including poaching and climate change.

Preserving the Markhor and its natural habitat is an ecological imperative and a significant opportunity to bolster the regional economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) formally designated May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor.

The day was first marked in 2024 and calls on UN Member States, civil society, and global stakeholders to promote conservation and regional cooperation.

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

2 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

2 hours ago
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

2 hours ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago
 UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan