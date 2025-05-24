International Day Of Markhor Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The International Day of the Markhor was observed across the country and globally on Saturday, emphasizing the need to protect one of Central and South Asia’s most iconic and ecologically vital species.
The Markhor is an iconic and ecologically significant species found across the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia.
The greatest threats to the survival of the Markhor are habitat loss, illegal hunting, including poaching and climate change.
Preserving the Markhor and its natural habitat is an ecological imperative and a significant opportunity to bolster the regional economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) formally designated May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor.
The day was first marked in 2024 and calls on UN Member States, civil society, and global stakeholders to promote conservation and regional cooperation.
Recent Stories
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner holds khuli Katchery in Orakzai21 seconds ago
-
A high level meeting of branch registry of SC Peshawar held23 seconds ago
-
International Day of Markhor observed26 seconds ago
-
RWMC cleanliness activities underway during rain10 minutes ago
-
PPP-KP to lead massive protest on May 26 against provincial govt10 minutes ago
-
Former Vietnamese president,'Tran Duc Luong' passed away at age of 8820 minutes ago
-
Tarar lauds late PML-N activist Samina Qasim for countering enemies narrative against Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Parents' cooperation inevitable to make Pakistan polio-free: commissioner30 minutes ago
-
ACS South inaugurates Chughtai public library30 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered against deportees, passports to be cancelled: Interior Minister1 hour ago
-
AJK PM directs PPH Dept to ensure proper water resources management across AJK1 hour ago
-
Tarar attends funeral prayers of veteran PML-N worker Samina Qasim1 hour ago