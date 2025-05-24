International Day of Markhor observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The International Day of the Markhor was observed across the country and globally on Saturday, emphasizing the need to protect one of Central and South Asia’s most iconic and ecologically vital species.

The Markhor is an iconic and ecologically significant species found across the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia.

The greatest threats to the survival of the Markhor are habitat loss, illegal hunting, including poaching and climate change.

Preserving the Markhor and its natural habitat is an ecological imperative and a significant opportunity to bolster the regional economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) formally designated May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor.

The day was first marked in 2024 and calls on UN Member States, civil society, and global stakeholders to promote conservation and regional cooperation.