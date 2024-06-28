Open Menu

International Day Of Micro Small Medium Enterprises Celebrated

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 08:27 PM

International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises was celebrated under EU funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress ( GRASP) project which is being implemented by International Trade Centre in partnership with FAO, SMEDA and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises was celebrated under EU funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress ( GRASP) project which is being implemented by International Trade Centre in partnership with FAO, SMEDA and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF). GRASP is working in 22 districts across Sindh and Balochistan to strengthen MSMEs in Horticulture and Livestock value chains.

Taraqee Foundation is PPAF’s partner organisation in district Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, Musakhail, Nushki and Kharan . So far, Taraqee Foundation under GRASP has given matching grants of more than PKR; 294 Millions , built successful linkages of 54 SMEs with Financial Institutions that facilitated in loans of almost PKR; 98 Millions and more than 300 MSMEs were provided Financial Literacy and Business Plan Development Training. Almost 1000 SMEs (350 women) facilitated linkages development, participation in fairs, investment panels, expos, and various business enhancement exercises.

More than 4000 (30% women) SMEs trained in collaboration with ITC, FAO and SMEDA. More than 100 SMEs (40 women) registered with FBR/SECP. 1500 (30% women) primary producers and farmers were supported by FAO. ITC is working on SMEs policies, inclusive economic opportunities and supporting value chains linking SMEs from rural economies with national and international markets.

On this occasion Mr Nadir Gul Barech, CEO PPAF acknowledged the role of MSMEs, applauded the partner organisations and expressed his delight and confidence in GRASP to further strength agribusinesses and promote sustainable trade.

Mr Amjad Rashid, CEO of Taraqee Foundation, also acknowledged the role of MSMEs on the occasion of International Day of MSMEs and expressed his gratitude towards the EU, ITC, and PPAF for initiating this type of project.

APP/ask.

