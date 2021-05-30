UrduPoint.com
International Day Of Multiple Sclerosis To Be Observed On May 30

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:25 AM

The International Day of Multiple Sclerosis to be observed on May 30 for raising awareness about the autoimmune disease that affects persons aged between 15 to 45 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The International Day of Multiple Sclerosis to be observed on May 30 for raising awareness about the autoimmune disease that affects persons aged between 15 to 45 years.

Pakistan Society of Neurology, Alkhidmat Foundation, Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation, PIMA and Liaqat College of Medicine and Dentistry would, jointly, organize a Webinar, in which prominent Neurologists will participate.

Renowned Neurologist Dr Mughees Sheerazi would preside over the webinar while Prof Dr Muhammad Wasi, Prof Dr Memona Siddiqui, Dr Abdul Malik, Dr Adnan Aslam would speak on effects, spread, prevention and treatment of the disease.

The US based MS specialist Dr Burhan Chaudhary would present his research paper on new medicines and method of treatment as well.

