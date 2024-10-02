International Day of Non-Violence observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The International Day of Non-Violence was observed here on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to curb the scourge through awareness.

The purpose of observing this day is to disseminate the message of non-violence through education and public awareness.

It further reaffirmed the desire to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence in the society.