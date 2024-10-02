Open Menu

International Day Of Non-Violence Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:43 PM

International Day of Non-Violence observed

The International Day of Non-Violence was observed here on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to curb the scourge through awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The International Day of Non-Violence was observed here on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to curb the scourge through awareness.

The purpose of observing this day is to disseminate the message of non-violence through education and public awareness.

It further reaffirmed the desire to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence in the society.

