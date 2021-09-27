International Day of older people to be observed Friday

The International day of Older persons will observe on 1st October (Friday) in Sukkur. The basic purpose of this day is to give awareness about the Old people to give respect to them

In this connection, Older People Associations (OPAs) formed by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will take rallies and urge Sindh Government to implement the Senior Citizen Welfare Bill passed by 2016 as older people will bring positive changes in lives of senior citizens.