UrduPoint.com

International Day Of Older People To Be Observed Friday

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

International Day of older people to be observed Friday

The International day of Older persons will observe on 1st October (Friday) in Sukkur. The basic purpose of this day is to give awareness about the Old people to give respect to them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The International day of Older persons will observe on 1st October (Friday) in Sukkur. The basic purpose of this day is to give awareness about the Old people to give respect to them.

In this connection, Older People Associations (OPAs) formed by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will take rallies and urge Sindh Government to implement the Senior Citizen Welfare Bill passed by 2016 as older people will bring positive changes in lives of senior citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur October 2016 Government

Recent Stories

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring ..

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System at Fazal ..

34 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

4 minutes ago
 vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

12 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

30 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

43 minutes ago
 South Korea's President Moon raises dog meat ban

South Korea's President Moon raises dog meat ban

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.