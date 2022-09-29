International Day of Older People to be observed in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The International Day of Older Persons will be observed in Sukkur on 1st October, Saturday.

The aim of this day is to give awareness about the old people to give respect to them.

In this connection, Older People Association (OPA) formed by IGHDS will take rally in Sukkur and urge the Sindh government to implement the Senior Citizen Welfare Bill passed in 2016 as older people will bring positive changes in lives of senior citizens.